BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$26.03 million for the quarter.

