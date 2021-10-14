BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HCAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.46.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $47.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.34. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 0.69.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $599,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,912,448.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $218,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,000.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,816 shares of company stock worth $8,087,416 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 36.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

