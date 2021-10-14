Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.49

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.49 and last traded at $57.49, with a volume of 1421 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.42.
BLDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.57.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 2.43.
In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $394,682,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,496 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,423,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,803 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.
About Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)
Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.
