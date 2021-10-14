Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.49

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.49 and last traded at $57.49, with a volume of 1421 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.42.

BLDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 2.43.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $394,682,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,496 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,423,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,803 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

