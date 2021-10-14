Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Byrna Technologies Inc. is non-lethal technology company. It engages in development and manufacture of innovative non-lethal equipment and munitions. Byrna Technologies Inc., formerly known as Security Devices International Inc, is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts. “

BYRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Byrna Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Byrna Technologies from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of Byrna Technologies stock opened at $18.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.01. Byrna Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $30.55. The firm has a market cap of $389.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Byrna Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bryan Ganz acquired 11,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David North purchased 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,001.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,334 shares of company stock worth $385,014 in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

