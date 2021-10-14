Cable Hill Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,270 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,266,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,592,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,021,712,000 after purchasing an additional 907,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,057,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,699,508,000 after purchasing an additional 545,690 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,702,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $704,376,000 after acquiring an additional 403,181 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386,287 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $573,438,000 after acquiring an additional 39,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 1,500 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDY. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.25.

TDY traded up $5.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $428.99. 3,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $304.18 and a 1-year high of $465.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $441.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

