Cable Hill Partners LLC Buys Shares of 16,045 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.3% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 178.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,453 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 213.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 173,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,508,000 after purchasing an additional 118,176 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.66. 9,136,273 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.18 and a 200 day moving average of $75.60.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.