Cable Hill Partners LLC Sells 945 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 125.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VT traded up $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $104.59. 51,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,028,856. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.22. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $78.28 and a 52-week high of $107.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.