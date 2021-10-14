Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CaesarStone Ltd manufactures engineered quartz surfaces for residential and commercial buildings as countertops, vanities, wall cladding, floors and other interior surfaces. The company’s product consists of Classico, Supernatural, Motivo and Concetto. CaesarStone Ltd, formerly known as Caesarstone Sdot-Yam Ltd., is based in MP Menashe, Israel. “

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Shares of CSTE opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.38. Caesarstone has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $19.80.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $163.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.28 million. Caesarstone had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 6.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caesarstone will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTE. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Caesarstone in the first quarter valued at about $7,348,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Caesarstone by 430.0% in the first quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 530,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after acquiring an additional 430,000 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Caesarstone by 415.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 348,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 281,275 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Caesarstone in the first quarter valued at about $3,625,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Caesarstone by 12.0% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,300,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,950,000 after acquiring an additional 245,900 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caesarstone (CSTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.