California Public Employees Retirement System Has $115.83 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 846,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,205 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.31% of Cadence Design Systems worth $115,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $893,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 68,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total value of $7,578,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $2,086,166.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,682 shares of company stock valued at $20,815,254 over the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $153.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 63.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.52 and a 200-day moving average of $142.88. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $105.93 and a one year high of $168.61.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $728.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDNS. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.76.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

