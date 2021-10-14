California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,735 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $98,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 10,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,800.87, for a total transaction of $18,766,866.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,177,585.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,763.48, for a total value of $2,003,313.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,003 shares of company stock valued at $57,382,197. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,810.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,879.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,630.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,172.29 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 EPS for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,646.00 to $1,790.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,882.57.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

