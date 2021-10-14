Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Raised to Buy at Compass Point

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) was upgraded by research analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

NYSE ELY opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.10. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $127,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the second quarter worth about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 41.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

