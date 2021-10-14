Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambridge Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $93.50 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CATC opened at $87.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $608.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.86. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $57.65 and a 52 week high of $89.50.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $43.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 29.51%. Analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATC. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 168,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after buying an additional 65,814 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,985,000 after purchasing an additional 27,215 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 294,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,460,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $903,000. 51.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

