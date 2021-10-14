Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $79,000 in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 20,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKCC. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth $204,000. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 76.9% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,233,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,184,000 after buying an additional 1,840,002 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth $113,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 97.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 188,030 shares during the period. Finally, Rinet Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

BKCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

BKCC opened at $4.15 on Thursday. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.79.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 59.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

