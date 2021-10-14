Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) by 56.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,804 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VirnetX were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of VirnetX during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 108,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 5.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 173,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 213.1% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 159,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 108,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VirnetX during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

VHC opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.39. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.48.

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VirnetX had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 66,841.95%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

VirnetX Company Profile

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include Gabriel Secure Gateway, Gabriel Collaboration Suite, Gabriel Secure Domains, Gabriel Secure Communication Platform, and Gabriel Connection Tchnology.

