Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $952,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

BKCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

BKCC opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $307.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.79.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 59.49%. The business had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

