Camden Property Trust Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Camden Property Trust in a report issued on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.28. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CPT. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

NYSE CPT opened at $156.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.81. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $86.78 and a 12 month high of $156.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 125.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,143,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,682 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,859,427,000 after purchasing an additional 97,928 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 113.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,983,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,328,000 after acquiring an additional 70,713 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,628,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,404,000 after acquiring an additional 242,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $317,519,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.