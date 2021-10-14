Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$27.00 to C$35.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 368,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 5,918,231 shares.The stock last traded at $23.10 and had previously closed at $21.53.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the second quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cameco by 543.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the third quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cameco by 114.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the third quarter worth $45,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.08. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -641.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.98.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

