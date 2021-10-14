Canaccord Genuity Raises Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Price Target to GBX 845

Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 845 ($11.04) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON:APTD opened at GBX 652 ($8.52) on Monday. Aptitude Software Group has a 12-month low of GBX 440 ($5.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 738 ($9.64). The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £369.10 million and a P/E ratio of 49.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 668.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 642.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Aptitude Software Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides software applications, which include Aptitude Accounting Hub, a finance software to centralize and automate enterprise finance, accounting, and reporting activities; Aptitude Revenue Recognition Engine, a specialist financial application, which connects existing general ledgers and source systems to empower enterprises; Aptitude IFRS 17 Solution, a solution to comply with IFRS 17 insurance standards; Aptitude RevStream, a cloud-based revenue recognition software; Aptitude Allocation Engine that controls cost allocations and customer profitability; and Lease Accounting Engine, a lease accounting software.

