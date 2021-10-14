Canaccord Genuity Trims Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Target Price to C$55.00

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of DYNDF stock opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.95. Dye & Durham has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $40.79.
About Dye & Durham
