Canada Silver Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.22

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 100146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.33 million and a P/E ratio of -1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.36.

About Canada Silver Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Castle mine consists of 19 claims, 34 leases, and two licenses covering an area of 2,815 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.

