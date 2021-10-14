Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$57.00 at Tudor Pickering

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective hoisted by Tudor Pickering to C$57.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CNQ. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.45.

CNQ stock opened at C$50.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$20.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.20. The stock has a market cap of C$59.06 billion and a PE ratio of 14.52.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.59 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.1300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.64, for a total transaction of C$992,798.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,345,373.35. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.63, for a total transaction of C$208,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,074,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$86,358,721.50. Insiders sold 182,205 shares of company stock valued at $8,427,990 over the last three months.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

