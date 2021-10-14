Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) PT Raised to C$11.00

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

CFPUF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 price target (down previously from C$14.50) on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canfor Pulp Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

CFPUF opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

