Canfor (TSE:CFP) PT Lowered to C$40.00 at Scotiabank

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CFP. CIBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Canfor in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Canfor in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Canfor from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$40.17.

Shares of TSE CFP opened at C$29.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.16. Canfor has a 1-year low of C$14.96 and a 1-year high of C$35.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.90.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$6.26 by C($0.50). The company had revenue of C$2.50 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canfor will post 4.1699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

