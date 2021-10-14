Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CGC. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Shares of CGC traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $13.77. 389,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,925,063. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.48. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. The business had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,075,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,081,000 after purchasing an additional 338,296 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,282,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,111,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,058,000 after buying an additional 109,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,912,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,257,000 after buying an additional 102,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,414,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,207,000 after buying an additional 75,453 shares during the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

