Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 145.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Chubb by 107.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at $26,908,602.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total transaction of $660,358.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.56.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $184.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $116.50 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The stock has a market cap of $80.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.