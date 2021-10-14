Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Has $15.39 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $15,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,017,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 638,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,835,000 after acquiring an additional 67,899 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $165.83. 23,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,572. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.79. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.88 and a 52 week high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

