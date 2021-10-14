Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $168,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,663,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,537,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,813,000 after buying an additional 1,753,207 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19,666.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,699,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,000,000 after buying an additional 1,691,320 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $178,476,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 132.5% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,817,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,886 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,594. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.88. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $105.95 and a twelve month high of $157.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

