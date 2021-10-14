Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,690,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,093,000 after acquiring an additional 262,462 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,198.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,395,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,500,000 after buying an additional 2,374,155 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,265,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,318,000 after buying an additional 55,667 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 920,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,538,000 after buying an additional 161,062 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 846,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,192,000 after purchasing an additional 42,210 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,004. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.83. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

