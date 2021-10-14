CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 384 Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,511,770,000 after purchasing an additional 788,349 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 260.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,856 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,895,000 after purchasing an additional 184,631 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,603,000 after acquiring an additional 144,195 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 986,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,915,000 after acquiring an additional 34,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZBRA. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $539.38.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $496.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $556.65 and its 200 day moving average is $525.34. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $280.38 and a 12-month high of $594.77.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total value of $355,762.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,745,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

