CAPROCK Group Inc. Cuts Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 767 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Arista Networks by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 40.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.45, for a total transaction of $1,601,600.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,607.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $189,738.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,414 shares of company stock valued at $80,215,418 in the last 90 days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Sunday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.33.

NYSE:ANET opened at $383.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $363.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.35 and a 12 month high of $384.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

