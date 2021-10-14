CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $265,000 Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Dover by 1.6% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 65,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,843,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 6.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DOV opened at $157.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $108.00 and a twelve month high of $176.46. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.24.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.27%.

A number of analysts have commented on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

