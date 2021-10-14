CAPROCK Group Inc. Invests $213,000 in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $84.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.19. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $86.04.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQR. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.31.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

