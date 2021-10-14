CAPROCK Group Inc. Invests $229,000 in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,686 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,030 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,297,109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,651,000 after buying an additional 31,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 32,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 156.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 25,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $38.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $104.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.68.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. On average, research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

