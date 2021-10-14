CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,815.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,169,000 after buying an additional 376,767 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,009,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,988,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,141,000 after purchasing an additional 97,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 3,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $627,177.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Crowley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $298,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 294,803 shares of company stock valued at $45,679,690. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $125.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.06 and a 200-day moving average of $115.14.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTLA. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.