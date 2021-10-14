CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,557 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 265.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,106 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 180.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 133.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,275 shares during the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth $862,284,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,364,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $129,388,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,535,826.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.54, for a total value of $21,109,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,477,941 shares of company stock worth $222,969,514. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.72.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $173.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.11.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

