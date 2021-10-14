CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,500 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July by 32.8% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July by 1.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 150,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July by 5.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter.

PJUL opened at $29.89 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average is $29.71.

