Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$7.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.75.

CS stock opened at C$5.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Capstone Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.50 and a 1 year high of C$6.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.21. The firm has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 10.09.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$257.29 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Capstone Mining will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Mercer sold 135,037 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total transaction of C$718,396.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 444,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,367,118.04. Also, Director Albert Garcia sold 44,495 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total transaction of C$235,823.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,137,290 shares of company stock worth $6,179,613.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

