Cardax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDXI) Short Interest Update

Cardax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDXI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS CDXI traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $1.00. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06. Cardax has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $827,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.17.

About Cardax

Cardax, Inc is a development stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of pharmaceuticals for chronic diseases driven by inflammation. The firm It focuses on astaxanthin, a powerful and safe naturally occurring anti-inflammatory without the side effects of currently marketed anti-inflammatories.

