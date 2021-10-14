Carebook Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRBKF) Stock Price Down 26.9%

Carebook Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRBKF)’s share price dropped 26.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71.

Carebook Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRBKF)

Carebook Technologies Inc, digital health company, provides digital health and virtual care solutions for pharmacies, employers, and insurers. The company offers pharmacy engagement platform. It also develops and commercializes mobile health management system for individuals, their families, pharmacies, insurers, employers, and clinics.

