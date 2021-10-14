Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $7,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 15.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,765,000 after buying an additional 101,807 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $14,729,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 69.2% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 111,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,105,000 after buying an additional 45,598 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 10.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 459,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,235,000 after buying an additional 42,804 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at $6,419,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

In other news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $186.29 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.38 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.33 and a 200-day moving average of $204.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.75.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.