Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 588,200 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the September 15th total of 1,248,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,470.5 days.

CWQXF remained flat at $$23.32 during trading on Thursday. 67 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781. Castellum AB has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.19.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CWQXF shares. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Castellum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Castellum AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

