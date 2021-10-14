Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 32.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,028,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,453 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,360,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,470 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,802,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 661,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,860,000 after purchasing an additional 444,912 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,853,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,460,000 after purchasing an additional 435,955 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.95.

CAT stock opened at $188.94 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.63 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

