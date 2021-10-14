Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have commented on CLLNY. Citigroup downgraded Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLLNY traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.70. The stock had a trading volume of 55,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,277. Cellnex Telecom has a 12-month low of $23.84 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.51.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

