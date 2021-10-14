Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stake Lowered by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,315,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,394 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Centene were worth $95,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Centene by 38.1% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 628,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,152,000 after purchasing an additional 173,170 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 29.6% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,581 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Centene by 31.0% in the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 156,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,395,000 after purchasing an additional 36,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 45.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 96,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 30,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,666 shares of company stock worth $1,147,249. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CNC opened at $61.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.38. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $75.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

