Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.73

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.73 and traded as high as $15.51. Central Japan Railway shares last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 35,196 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Central Japan Railway in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.93.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Central Japan Railway had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Central Japan Railway will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CJPRY)

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

