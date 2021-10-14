Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,411 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Central Pacific Financial worth $7,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 13.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

CPF stock opened at $25.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $28.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.24.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $62.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.46 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Research analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

