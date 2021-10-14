Centrifuge (CFG) Market Cap Hits $249.86 Million

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded up 49.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 14th. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for about $2.30 or 0.00003991 BTC on major exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $249.86 million and approximately $12.52 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded up 21% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00070355 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.24 or 0.00123716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00077931 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,555.13 or 0.99944425 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,770.01 or 0.06546627 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 108,705,019 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

