Chain Guardians Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.51 Million (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. During the last week, Chain Guardians has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00001592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chain Guardians has a total market cap of $32.40 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chain Guardians Profile

CGG is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,373,008 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Buying and Selling Chain Guardians

