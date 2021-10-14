Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) PT Lowered to C$6.50

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Champion Iron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Champion Iron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Champion Iron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS CIAFF opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98.

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

