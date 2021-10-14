Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.38% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.18.
Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $193.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.17. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.82.
In related news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 100.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth $57,000.
Chart Industries Company Profile
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.
