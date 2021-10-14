Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.38% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.18.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $193.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.17. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.82.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 100.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth $57,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.